戦争はウクライナにさまざまな影響を及ぼし、多くの分野で被害を出しているが、スモールビジネスも例外ではない。だがインフラやサプライチェーンの広範囲に及ぶ障害、労働力不足、資金調達制限をどうにかして乗り越えている事業もある。その中でも特別な位置にあるのが女性たちだ。

国連開発計画の研究によると、小規模事業の83パーセントは戦争によって状況が悪化したという。また、侵攻が本格化して以来、女性が経営する事業の割合が増加している。多くの女性たちが起業しているのは、避難、世帯収入の減少、兵役によるパートナーの不在が理由だ。そして最後に重要なのが、家族の世話と両立できる柔軟な働き方が必要だからだ。

Webメディアの「The New Voice of Ukraine」によると、2026年の第1四半期に新規登録した個人事業主のうち女性は約60パーセントを占め、紛争開始当時の約49パーセントと比べ増加している。

また、2025年に創業した企業の12,757社は女性がトップを務める。これは新設企業の34パーセントにあたる。2026年3月以降のデータでは、ウクライナの登録企業の約32パーセントを女性が経営している。

「戦争はあっという間にビジネスを破壊しますが、その一方で絶えず順応を続けるプロセスを生み出します」と作家でジャーナリストのヴィクトリア・ベリム=フロロヴァは語る。彼女がチャットインタビューに答えるのは、ウクライナのとある場所だ。「とある場所」というのが妥当だと思う。それは彼女が今では2年以上ウクライナ東部や前線のコミュニティを頻繁に移動しながら暮らし、活動しているからだ。ヴィクトリアは2024年にブリュッセルからウクライナに戻り、女性たちが戦争に順応せざるを得なくなっている状況を伝え続けている。

彼女によると、地方でのビジネスは、女性が経営するものも含めてそう簡単には廃業しない傾向があるという。その代わりに「移転したり、規模を縮小したり、製品やサービスを変更したり、でなければ普通では続けられないような環境下でもビジネスを継続するのです」とヴィクトリアは話す。

グローバル・ボイス（以下GV）：誰もが知っている通り、戦争は経済やビジネスに影響を及ぼします。あなたはもうウクライナに長くいらっしゃいますが、この変化を生み出す力をどう思われますか？

Victoria Belim-Frolova (VBF) People relocated, companies moved operations, employees learned to work through blackouts and air raids, and businesses became much more geographically dispersed. But statistics don’t necessarily capture what economic life feels like on the ground. In eastern Ukraine, I have watched the commercial life of entire cities contract. Shops close. Restaurants disappear. Businesses move west or abroad. Skilled people leave. A place can still exist on the map while gradually losing the economic ecosystem that made normal life possible. At the same time, war creates new sectors and transforms old ones. Ukraine now has an extraordinary defense-tech industry. Engineers who might once have worked on commercial technology are developing drones, communications systems and other military technologies. So, I would describe the Ukrainian economy less as simply declining than as being violently restructured by war.

ヴィクトリア・ベリム=フロロヴァ（以下VBF）：人々は引っ越し、企業は業務を移転しました。従業員は停電や空襲下で働き続けることに慣れ、ビジネスは地理的により広い範囲に分散していきました。しかし現場の経済活動の様子は、必ずしも統計で捉えられるわけではありません。店やレストランは廃業し、事業は西部や外国に移転。技能を持つ人材は去っていきます。場所は地図の上に存在し続けてはいますが、一方で普通の生活を可能にしていた経済活動は徐々に失われつつあるのです。同時に、戦争によって新しい業種が生まれたり、古い業種が変化したりもしています。今やウクライナには驚異的な防衛技術産業があります。以前は商用技術に携わっていたような技術者がドローンや通信システム、そのほかの軍事技術の開発を行っているのです。つまり、ウクライナ経済は戦争によってただ減退しているというより、大きく構造を変えつつあるのだと私は考えます。

GV：ITのようなかつて盛況だった分野はどうなったのでしょうか。

VBF: One of the striking things about Ukraine is that the economy has not simply collapsed. It has adapted, although very unevenly. IT is a good example. Before the full-scale invasion, it was one of Ukraine’s great success stories, and it remains remarkably resilient.

VBF：ウクライナで特筆すべき点として、経済はただ単に崩壊しているのではないということがあります。業種によりかなり差はありますが、順応してきているのです。ITはその良い例です。侵攻が本格化する前、ITはウクライナの大きな成功例の一つでしたが、今でも飛びぬけて回復力があります。

GV：ウクライナのオンライン手工芸ビジネスはどんな状況ですか。女性中心であることが多い分野ですが。

VBF: This is actually one of the areas I would be careful about describing as simply disappearing. Online commerce has given small Ukrainian producers something extremely valuable during the war: access to customers who are not physically in Ukraine. For someone making ceramics, jewelry, embroidery, clothing, cosmetics or other handmade goods, the local customer base may have become poorer or disappeared altogether. But an online business can potentially sell to Warsaw, Brussels, London or New York. The difficulties are substantial: disrupted logistics, electricity cuts, displacement, increased costs and the simple psychological difficulty of running a tiny business while your country is at war. Yet, these businesses can be unusually adaptable precisely because they are small. I’ve become increasingly interested in these very modest forms of economic resilience. We tend to talk about the Ukrainian economy through GDP, reconstruction costs and major industries. But there is another economy made up of a woman selling embroidered shirts online, someone baking cakes from her apartment, a market vendor arranging tomatoes every morning, or a displaced person restarting a tiny business in another city. These activities may look insignificant individually. Collectively, they are part of what keeps society functioning.

GV：あなたは女性たちとそのコミュニティがどのように支え合っているかに特に関心を寄せていますね。どんな事例に注目していますか。

VBF: One that stays with me is Anastasia, an 18-year-old woman I met in Mykolaivka, a town near Kramatorsk, where the security situation has been steadily deteriorating. She taught herself to do gel manicures by watching videos online, and eventually became the last manicurist still working in her town. What surprised me was how far women were prepared to go to see her. Some came from neighboring towns, traveling [along] roads exposed to drones, simply to have their nails done. It would be easy to dismiss this as something frivolous during a war, but I think it shows exactly the opposite. The manicure was not only about beauty. It was self-care, a small assertion of normality and control, and an opportunity for social connection. Anastasia’s little business created a space where women could sit together, talk and feel like themselves for a while. For me, this is also an example of what small businesses can mean to communities during wartime. Their value cannot always be measured simply by revenue or employment. A tiny business can become part of the social infrastructure of a place. And when these businesses disappear, communities lose more than economic activity. They lose places of connection, routine and normal life.

GV：コミュニティの財産が失われていくと、住民の心の健康にどんな影響があるでしょうか。

VBF: Poverty during war is not only about having less money. It is about losing choices. When a community becomes poorer, people’s radius of possibility shrinks. You postpone medical treatment. You stop travelling. You buy cheaper food. You cannot repair your apartment. Eventually, you may not have the resources to leave a dangerous place. I see this very clearly during evacuations in [the] Donetsk region. Leaving requires resources. You need somewhere to go, money to rent another apartment, transportation, documents, perhaps someone who can help an elderly parent or a child. People sometimes remain in extremely dangerous places partly because everything they own is there.

GV：その中で、女性はどのような状況にありますか。

VBF: Women often carry a particular burden because they are managing households, children, and elderly relatives while also trying to earn an income. Many have also been displaced while their husbands or partners are serving in the military. Economic insecurity therefore becomes intertwined with an enormous burden of care and responsibility. There is also a psychological effect that is difficult to quantify. When a café closes or a market becomes half empty, you lose more than a business. You lose places where people meet, exchange information and feel part of a community. The impoverishment of a city is also an impoverishment of its social life.

GV：このトンネルの先には希望があるのでしょうか。

VBF: I don't really think about hope as something waiting at the end of the tunnel anymore. In Ukraine, especially close to the frontline, nobody knows how long the tunnel is. What interests me much more is what people do inside it. In Kramatorsk, I have watched people leave their homes and give vegetables from their gardens to the volunteers evacuating them. I have seen people meet for coffee after nights of explosions. Markets still open. People teach classes, repair roofs, take elderly neighbors to hospital, rescue animals and go back to work the following morning. None of this means that everything will be fine. I think there is sometimes too much pressure to turn Ukrainian resilience into an uplifting story. People are exhausted. They are losing homes, livelihoods and people they love. But resilience is real. Hope, for me, is less a feeling than an accumulation of very small actions that keep ordinary life functioning when almost everything is working against it.

VBF：私はもう、希望とはトンネルの先で待っているものだとは思っていません。ウクライナの、特に最前線近くでは、このトンネルがどこまで続くのかだれにも分かりません。私はそれよりも、人々がトンネルの中で何をするのかに強く興味をひかれます。 クラマトルスクで、人々が退去するときに、自宅の庭で採れた野菜を避難支援のボランティアにあげているのを見ました。幾晩も爆発が続いた後、人々が集まってコーヒーを飲んでいるのも見ました。市場も営業を続けています。授業をする人、屋根を直す人、近所の高齢者を病院に連れていく人、動物を助け出す人。みんな翌朝には自分の仕事に戻って行きます。 だからと言って、すべてうまく行くだろうというわけではありません。ウクライナの人々が困難から立ち上がる力を、希望にあふれた物語にするにはプレッシャーが強すぎると思うことがあります。人々は疲れ切っています。家や生活の糧、そして愛する人々を失っています。しかし確かに立ち直ろうとしています。希望とは、私にとっては、感じるものというよりは、障害に囲まれた中で普段の生活を守るための、ごく小さな行動の積み重ねなのです。

GV：貧困は、コミュニティや、女性が経営する事業をどのように変えていますか。

VBF: It [is] much more visible, but what strikes me is how resourceful people become. People grow food, preserve vegetables, exchange things, rely on relatives and neighbors and combine several sources of income. Small amounts of money matter. Informal networks matter enormously. So do pensions and humanitarian assistance. For women, small businesses can become particularly important. Their activities may look marginal from the perspective of macroeconomics, but for an individual household they can mean independence and survival. There is another side to this resourcefulness, however. Having to become endlessly inventive because your income disappeared, your husband is at war, your children were displaced and your savings are running out, is survival, and we don’t need to romanticise it.